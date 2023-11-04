AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOS. Cormark increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered AirBoss of America from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOS

AirBoss of America Stock Up 5.8 %

TSE BOS opened at C$4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.66 and a 12 month high of C$11.41. The stock has a market cap of C$109.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.96.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.90 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.2873476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -17.32%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.