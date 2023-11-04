Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.