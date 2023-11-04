Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.71. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.