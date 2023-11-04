Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.