Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alight by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

