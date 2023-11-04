Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 5.9%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.27. 843,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 863,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 35.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 348,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 24.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Stories

