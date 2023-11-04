Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.93. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

