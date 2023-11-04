Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $52.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 739,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 255,337 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

