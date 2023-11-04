Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.57.

ALL stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

