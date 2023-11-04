Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $142.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

