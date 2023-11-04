Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

