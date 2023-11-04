Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

