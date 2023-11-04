American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,246 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

