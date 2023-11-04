American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.48

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 3490448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $1,861,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.