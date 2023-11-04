American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

