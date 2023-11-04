American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

