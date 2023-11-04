American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,715 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.