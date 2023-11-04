American International Group Inc. Buys 139 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $882.14 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $563.98 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.77.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

