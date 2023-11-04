American International Group Inc. Buys 67,484 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 12,007.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of WESCO International worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

