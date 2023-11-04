American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of TopBuild worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.72. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

