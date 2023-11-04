American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.99.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.