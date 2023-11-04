American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $452.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

