American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Novanta worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $141.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

