American International Group Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Masimo worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $82.28 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

