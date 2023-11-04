American International Group Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

