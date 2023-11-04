American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $266.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

