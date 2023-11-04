American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Middleby worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Trading Up 3.1 %

MIDD stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $162.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.