American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

