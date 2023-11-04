American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Matador Resources worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

