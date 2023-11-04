American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 3.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

