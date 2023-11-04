American International Group Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.61 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.