American International Group Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $154.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,082 shares of company stock worth $3,271,956 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.