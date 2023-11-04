American International Group Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of CACI International worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $327.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.58.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

