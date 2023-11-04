American International Group Inc. Sells 3,619 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 123.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 4.3 %

TOL opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

