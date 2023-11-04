American International Group Inc. Sells 3,920 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.