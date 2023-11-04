American International Group Inc. Sells 6,830 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

