American International Group Inc. Sells 7,159 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $45,463,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 286.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

