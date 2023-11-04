American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Chemed worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $587.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $475.74 and a 52-week high of $589.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

