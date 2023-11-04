American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
