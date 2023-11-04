American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %

American Water Works stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.