Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $335.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.25. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

