Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.25. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

