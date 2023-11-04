AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.