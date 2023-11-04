Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

