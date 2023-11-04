AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

