Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price at $39.56

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 46.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

