Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($33.71).

CCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.85) to GBX 3,000 ($36.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.64) to GBX 2,400 ($29.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 194 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($28.23) per share, with a total value of £4,500.80 ($5,476.76). Insiders purchased a total of 359 shares of company stock valued at $813,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,115 ($25.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,864 ($22.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($31.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,197.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,313.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

