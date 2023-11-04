Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $268.75

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,363,870. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

