Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 62.77 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.02 $3.41 billion $8.41 26.08

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 3 2 0 2.00

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.