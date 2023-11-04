Analyzing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.00 $4.02 million $0.69 4.57 Webster Financial $2.72 billion 2.63 $644.28 million $5.22 7.91

This table compares OptimumBank and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 15.06% 7.67% 0.79% Webster Financial 24.45% 13.65% 1.48%

Summary

Webster Financial beats OptimumBank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

